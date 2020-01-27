Mostly cloudy Monday

A series of low pressure systems will pass over the state this week.

The first system is helping to increase cloud cover over East Central Florida on Monday.

The weak low pressure system is moving east-southeast, from the Gulf of Mexico towards South Florida.

Expect patchy light rain or sprinkles this afternoon, into the early evening hours.

Overall the rain chance is low, (20%), with slightly higher odds (40%) over Gainesville and Ocala.

The next low pressure will move over Central Florida Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Isolated to scattered showers are possible, mainly late afternoon/evening, with the greatest chances north of I-4.

Then another low pressure will set up over the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, and push toward the peninsula on Friday night.

Saturday looks to be the wettest day, with a 40% chance of showers, and a few isolated thunderstorms possible.

Expect dry skies on Sunday, with sunshine and cooler temperatures in the mid-and-upper 60s.