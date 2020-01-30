More Rain For Us!

The next storm system is still just a bit of twisting energy moving out of north Mexico and heading our way. This developing low pressure system has little time to develop, but should have enough energy bring some rain to Central Florida with storm for South Florida starting late Friday.

There will be a 8 hour period across south Florida where there will be enough heat, humidity, twisting, and strong winds alof to produce a decent chance for severe storms. Those storms could produce tornadoes along with damaging thunderstorm winds. Here in Central Florida, we will receive scattered showers and possibly a clap or two of thunder.

Total rainfall projection only show a quarter of an inch of rain for most of us, with lesser amounts farther north up towards Ocala and Gainesville.