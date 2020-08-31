More rain for Central Florida as showers, storms arrive on the earlier side

If you live in Central Florida, expect an earlier start to the Florida rain machine again on Monday.

Showers and storms will develop over the eastern Gulf and steadily move eastbound toward Orlando by the noon hour.

Areas of heavy rain on Sunday left a lot of standing water across the area and more of the same should be expected Monday afternoon.

Forecast models show the leading edge of the rainfall reaching the Atlantic beaches around 1:30 p.m.

Due to the early increase in clouds and rain chances following up close behind, high temperatures will fall just shy of 90 degrees in most places.

Advertisement

It will still be warm and muggy, feeling downright swampy as we course through the afternoon hours.

Areas generally east of Orlando may have an opportunity to hit the 90-degree mark as rain takes a bit longer to arrive there.

Storm threats will include very heavy rainfall, lightning and brief, periodic wind gusts to around 30-40 mph.

Storm intensity will be limited though as we head into the mid-afternoon.

Download our FOX 35 Weather app to track storms in your area.