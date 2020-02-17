More Floods Ahead

Our new outlook for the Spring season continues to pump very warm weather into Florida and into a portion of the Great Lakes. This warm weather pattern is not good for our friends and families up along the mississippi river basin. The flooding conditions will continue and could worsen.

This mild pattern could lead to fast melting of the snowpack across the great lakes. A heavy snowpack both in water content and also in depth across Minnesota and Wisconsin could turn to runoff quickly.

The latest outlook for the next few months brings heavier than normal rainall to the midwest. The combination of heavier rainfall, warmer temperatures, and heavy snow pack, could bring excessive flooding from Iowa to New Orleans.