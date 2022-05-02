Monday forecast: Tracking near 90-degree temperatures, chance for afternoon showers

article

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 90 degrees

Tonight’s forecast low: 67 degrees

Main weather concerns:

No real big weather concerns today. Inland temperatures will hit near 90-degrees today, residents and visitors alike should remain hydrated and apply a good sunscreen if headed outdoors for any long duration of time. Rip currents will be in the moderate range along our Atlantic beaches. Prime time for rip activity will be before 12 pm today and just before sunset this eve.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

The theme parks and attractions will feature some great weather to start the day with hot temperatures by the afternoon. Highs will hit near 90 by this afternoon with a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Stay hydrated, sunscreen is a must!

Here's a glance at Monday's theme park forecast.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Today is a great day to head to the beach. Afternoon highs will be in the low-80s with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderate risk for rip currents with surf at 2-3 feet in a mix of swell. Don't forget your sunscreen!

LOOKING AHEAD: There is more of a "summer-like" pattern setting up this week. Highs trend hotter and soar into the 90s for much of the week. Rain chances remain in play during this time and sparked by daily seabreeze collisions. Chances hang in the 40%+ range, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.