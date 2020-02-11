Late Week Weather Changes

The temperatures will continue to climb as we go through the next couple of days as our winds turn from the south. Expect daily highs in the mid 80's inland and low 80's coastal. Later in the week, a storm system will throw our next cold front into Central Florida and cool us back to normal.

This front will not have the punch of last week's, but will still send temps into the low 70's for highs on Valentines Day. By Friday evening the skies will have cleared as temps drop into the 50's and 60's.

The timing of this front should be perfec for all of us gear heads flocking to Daytona Beach for the racing. Expect temps to cool, but with warm sunshine and no coastal showers expected, we should have perfect conditions on the track this weekend.