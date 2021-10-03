Incoming storm system could bring showers, storms to Central Florida

A storm system is approaching Florida, bringing along the chance for showers, high humidity, and severe weather.

A moist flow off of the Atlantic will result in a few widely scattered showers throughout the day on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s.

Humidity increases this week ahead of a storm system in the midwest and a surface trough in the Atlantic. These two features will converge over our area late this week making it feel summer-like, with high humidity and high afternoon storm chances.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

The best chance for rain will be from Wednesday through Saturday. A few storms late this week could be strong.

If you're heading to the beaches on Sunday, the rip current risk on the Atlantic side remains quite high as three to six feet breakers make it ashore. Swim only in guarded areas and if you're not comfortable swimming in ocean water over your head among large, breaking waves, don't venture in above your waist.

RELATED: Florida sees rip currents from Hurricane Sam, new area being monitored near Bahamas

The Gulf side will be calm like a lake, so if you're looking to take your family to the beach, that might be your safest option.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.