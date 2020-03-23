How Long Will The Heat Last?

The summer-like temps will continue across Central Florida in the coming days/weeks/months! Right now it appears the northward shift of the jet stream is locked in. Temps all across the SE U.S. continue to run 10+ degrees above normal.

Temps today will soar into the upper 80's with a heat index in most spots in the lower 90's. The A/C units are already whirling state-wide.

The brand new outlook for the April-June temperatures continues bring in well above normal readings for Central Florididans.

Since our humidity levels will remain a bit on the low side, I do not expect to see any afternoon storms, but rather near normal rainfall. We could see an earlier than normal start to our afternoon seabreeze storms in late May to early June. So keep cool and stay safe!