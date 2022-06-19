Hot temperatures continue tomorrow

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Tonight’s forecast low: 75 degrees

Tomorrow's forecast high: 94 degrees



Main weather concerns: Strong storms will continue throughout the evening. The storms will continue to move southward across the interior. The primary threats with these storms will be lightning, small hail, and gusty winds of 40+ mph. Sunday night will be warm and humid with lows in the mid-70s.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Monday starts off dry then rain chances increase in the afternoon. The heat remains with temperatures in the low 90s. Not as much humidity tomorrow, however, it will still feel hot. Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the a/c.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Head to the beach early for the perfect beach day! Tomorrow starts off mostly sunny with a slight chance of a stray shower along the beaches. High temperatures tap out in the mid-80s. The surf will be around 2 ft and there will be a moderate risk for rip currents. Make sure to apply plenty of sunscreen!



LOOKING AHEAD: A frontal boundary is currently moving through the state, dropping the temperatures slightly, and ushering in drier air behind it. To start the week temperatures, go back to normal, the low 90s, but by the end of the week with low rain chances, temperatures push back to the mid-90s. To track the heat, make sure to download the FOX 35 STORM TEAM app!