Week kicks off with near triple-digits heat index, afternoon storms

This week kicks off on a hot and muggy note in Central Florida but stormy skies will not be too far behind.

Expect area highs near 90 degrees over the interior and 80s primarily along the coast.

While showers shouldn't be ruled out before 12 p.m., the main push of active skies will come around the 2 p.m. time frame and into the evening hours.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

As temperatures course into the 90s, ever-increasing amounts of tropical moisture will make things feel even hotter. The heat index – or "feels like" temperature – will head towards the 100-degree mark. If you have outdoor plans for any length of time, consider hydrating and heading for a little A/C relief in between activities. The heat index will stay elevated all week long.

The latest rainfall forecast models are hinting at some rain development just after 12 p.m. Monday. Much of this activity will be more showery in nature, rather than full-on thunderstorms. Chances during this time will hold near 30 percent or so.

After 2 p.m., a bigger surge of storms can be expected. Current modeling paints an active picture. Most storms during this time will feature the potential for heavy rainfall and loads of cloud-to-ground lightning. Rain chances will be in the 60 to 70 percent range with coverage favoring the middle of the state. A few storms reach over to the coastal areas as well.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

Rain coverage continues through 5 p.m. Heads up, drivers: Modeling puts a lot of the action closer to the I-95 corridor and the coastal counties.

The heavy rainfall and lightning threat will also continue through about sunset. Skies will trend quiet overnight with showers and storms increasing again on Tuesday afternoon.

Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team to keep you weather aware.