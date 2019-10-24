Halloween Cold Front On The Way!

We finally have a substantial cold front in sight....and perfect timing for Halloween next week. The front should clear Central Florida late Wednesday and allow the coolest air so far this season to settle in. Right now I am anticipating highs in the upper 70's with evening temps in the low to mid 70's. Should be perfect weather for all of you goblins and ghosts! To track the cooler temps on Halloween you can use the Fox35 Weather App to see if the kids will need a jacket. Apple: https://apple.co/2eWkjwC Android: https://bit.ly/2xKnPC6