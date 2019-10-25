Halloween Cold Front - No Trick!

article

Our long range temperature forecast model is still showing a nice cool-down for us late next week.

As of this evening, the cold front should swing through Central Florida during the morning hours on Halloween with drier and slightly cooler air moving in by 7pm. If the front slows down then we unfortunately will not see a drop in the humidity, but if it stays on course then we should get a nice dry evening.

Since the front will slow down or even stall just south of Orlando, it is possible that northern counties like Seminole, Lake, Flagler and Marion counties will pick up the drier air, while southern counties stay in the humid airmass. I will keep you updated on this front so you can better plan your Halloween evening. GR