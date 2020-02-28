Frost expected overnight into early Saturday morning across Central Florida

Cold temperatures are expected again Friday night with readings dropping back into the upper 30s to mid-40s.

The winds will be light enough to allow for maximum radiational cooling that will continue until sunrise on Saturday.

Frost will not be widespread but rather found in colder, wind-protected pockets away from larger lakes and of course the coastline.

The frost will form after 3 a.m. and last until around 8 a.m.

