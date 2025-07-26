FOX 35 Weather Impact Day: Central Florida under heat advisory through Tuesday

The Brief Temperatures will sizzle back in the mid 90s for the weekend and early next week. The humidity will really make things feel hot with heat indices reaching levels as high as 110°+. Heat advisories will most likely be issued for this weekend and possibly early parts of next week. Rain chances stay low through the rest of the weekend as dry air pushes into the region. Temperatures will continue to stay in the mid-90s with heat indices falling well into the triple digits.



What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Temperatures will sizzle back in the mid 90s for the weekend and early next week. The humidity will really make things feel hot with heat indices reaching levels as high as 110°+.

Heat advisories will most likely be issued for this weekend and possibly early parts of next week.

You will also notice the skies are a little hazy because of another wave of Saharan Dust sweeping over the region. Stay cool, stay hydrated and listen to your body! Heat exhaustion can set in quickly, so take it easy.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What To Expect:

Rain chances stay low through the rest of the weekend as dry air pushes into the region. Temperatures will continue to stay in the mid-90s with heat indices falling well into the triple digits.

It will be a great weekend to spend by the water. If you are planning to go to the beaches, rip tides will be a moderate risk, so make sure you are swimming near a lifeguard if you are planning on getting in the water.

What will the weather look like next week?

Looking ahead:

The heat really kicks in on Monday as we will be expecting the hottest day of 2025 so far. Highs will be in the upper 90s and with the humidity it will feel like about 110°+.

On Tuesday, the heat dome that has been bringing us the INTENSE heat this weekend will move off to the west, and we will see the return of our daily afternoon Seabreeze storms.

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar