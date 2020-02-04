FOX 35 Weather Alert Day Thursday

A line of severe storms was still forming late Tuesday to the west of Sunshine State, but it will sweep across the eastern Gulf of Mexico and slam into Central Florida late Thursday into Friday.

The threat of severe storms, including damaging winds and tornadoes will arrive after 9 p.m. Thursday primarily for the northern half of Florida. This does include metro Orlando. A FOX35 Weather Alert Day means that severe weather is anticipated and you should prepare for winds in excess of 50mph, lightning, 1-inch diameter hail and possible tornadoes.

The greatest threat from this severe weather will arrive from 9 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday. This will be a fast-moving line of storms that should clear our east coast by late morning.