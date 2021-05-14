FOX 35 Storm Team tracking possible development of tropical system in Gulf

The start of hurricane season is just 18 days away. The FOX 35 Storm Team has been watching models in the Gulf of Mexico this week and the Global Forecast System (GFS) model is showing a possible tropical development by the end of next week.

"As of now, there looks to be moisture drawn up from the south and moving into the Gulf. If a system were to develop, it would be weak, but we are keeping a close eye on it," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro. "Only one model at the moment is showing this formation, so we should have a better idea of what will come over the next several days."

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season is just around the corner and now is the time to prepare. The season begins on June 1.

Get prepared: 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is quickly approaching

As part of "Hurricane Preparedness Week," which runs from May 9 to 15, meteorologists are encouraging East Central Floridians to replenish their hurricane supplies.

This weekend, expect breezy conditions across Central Florida. North to northeast winds will increase to 15-25 mph along the coast, and 15-20 mph inland.

There is also a moderate risk for life-threatening rip currents. The persistent onshore wind flow will be in place through the weekend, so be sure to swim next to an open lifeguard stand.

Expect low 80s for afternoon high temperatures.

On Saturday, there will be a brief increase in low-level moisture, leading to isolated to scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon. Sunday and Monday will remain dry.

