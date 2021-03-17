FOX 35 Storm Alert Day Thursday: Severe storms possible in Central Florida

St. Patrick's Day will be hot and steamy -- but Thursday is expected to bring potentially severe storms.

That's why we are declaring Thursday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

Highs by Wednesday afternoon will soar into the upper 80s to around 90. Overall weather looks good today with lots of sunshine and dry skies.

The beaches will feature some perfect weather with highs in the mid-80s there. Do expect a moderate risk of rip currents so swim near a lifeguard stand and also, where that sunblock --you will need it!

While today's weather locally is fine and much of Thursday looks great, there will be some changes as we head into late Thursday afternoon and evening.

A cold front and its associated storms will remain to our Northwest today. Alabama and Mississippi will see the highest threat for some really nasty weather later today.

A rare, "High Risk" of severe storms will unfold there. On Thursday, the front will plow East towards Florida bringing weather change. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon, rain chances will follow close behind. Some of the storms coming into the viewing area could be strong to severe in nature.

Thursday will be a FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY and primarily for the late afternoon and evening hours.

The highest risk will be over the Northern viewing area with lesser threats closer to Orlando on over to the Space Coast and into Tampa. Damaging winds look to be the primary threat in stronger storms, perhaps an isolated, brief tornado for the Northern counties.

Timing on the arrival of storms looks to be in the 4 - 5 p.m. time frame. Again, much of the day will be hot and dry. Warm temps near 90 and a powerful jetstream will aid in storm development as the front moves in.

Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest details as we draw closer to the fronts arrival.