FOX 35 Storm Alert Day: Severe weather threat early Sunday morning

Strong to severe storms are moving across the southeast tonight and on Saturday. These storms will move into North Central Florida around midnight Saturday and push south through the early morning hours on Sunday.

Because of this severe weather threat early Sunday morning, the FOX 35 Storm Team is declaring Sunday a Storm Alert Day.

All of our North Central Florida counties will be under a "slight" and "marginal" risk for severe storms. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, small hail, and even the chance for isolated tornadoes.

Advertisement

Now, most of the severe storms will be happening in the Florida panhandle and Georgia, but we want our viewing area to be aware of the threat.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.