FOX 35 Storm Alert Day: Here's when storms could impact your area

For the second day in a row, the FOX 35 Storm Team has declared today a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

Almost the entire viewing area is outlined in a "MARGINAL" risk of strong to locally severe storms on Tuesday. Radar will likely begin to trend active as we head through the morning hours, holding steady for the afternoon as well.

The very latest forecast modeling is suggesting widespread pockets of heavy rainfall, especially over the Central Peninsula.

Areas of North Central Florida will be a little less active. Lower rain amounts and less intense storms look to be the case up that way.

"We'll be tracking the whole area regardless" said Fox 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jayme King. "The concern today is the potential for damaging wind gusts and perhaps a brief tornado."

The latest storm risk assessment from the Fox 35 Storm Center points to heavy rain, lightning and strong winds as the main weather concerns.

Some of the stronger storms could put down as much as 1-2" of rain per hour. In regard to the hail, dime to nickel size will be possible but occurrences should be isolated.



Rainfall accumulation maps are highlighting an additional 1-3" of rainfall on this Tuesday. Ponding of water on roadways and even some flooding of lower-lying areas are both possible. Good information to keep in mind if you're on the local roads today!

Good news is that late tonight, we go from wetter to better quickly.

Dry air will follow up behind the departing rainmaker. This will bring widespread sunshine back to Central Florida Wednesday through Friday. The morning will trend a bit cooler and the afternoons will be comfortably warm overall. So, a little something to look forward to as we head through midweek.

