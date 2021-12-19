FOX 35 Storm Alert Day declared Tuesday; expected to bring cool-down before warm Christmas

Big weather changes are on the way to Central Florida this week.

Today, a weak front will make its way across the Florida peninsula this afternoon/evening.

The front will bring scattered showers with the chance for a few lightning strikes.

Temperatures stay warm today in the low 80s.

Cooler temperatures come with a low-pressure system that will move across the Gulf of Mexico on Monday.

This system will move onshore to the west coast of Florida on Tuesday.

Strong to severe storms are possible on Tuesday, making Tuesday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

There is a "marginal risk" for stronger storms across our viewing area.

There is the chance for heavy rain, gusty winds and a very low chance for an isolated tornado or two.

This low-pressure system clears the area by Wednesday and much cooler temperatures are in store.

Afternoon highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s and overnight lows are expected to dip into the 40s, finally feeling like winter but not for long.

Clear skies and dry conditions prevail through the end of the week and into the holiday weekend.

Afternoon highs on Christmas will be in the upper 70s with sunny skies.

Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team, and remember to download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App.