FOX 35 Severe Weather Alert Day Thursday: Strong storms, possible tornadoes to hit Central Florida

FOX 35 is activating a Severe Weather Alert Day Thursday as a strong cold front combined with a low-pressure center will spin up some nasty storms in Marion, Alachua, Flagler and Putnam counties on Thursday afternoon.

FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas said that the main threat of these storms will be damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour with possible tornadoes.

The storms are expected to arrive in North Central Florida by noon on Thursday. Severe weather will most likely occur during the time of maximum heating from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The line of storms is forecasted to weaken as they move south across the state. By the time they reach the Orlando metro on late Thursday, the weather should be calmer, with just scattered showers expected.

A cold front will follow the storm, dropping temperatures back into the 40s on Friday.

Expect afternoon highs in the upper 60s by Saturday, with sunshine and blue skies sticking around through Sunday.

