Seminole County’s Scout van service faces long wait times amid high demand

The Brief Seminole County’s new Scout van service is so popular that long wait times are causing ride cancellations. Cancellations create ripple effects, slowing the system, with some waits reaching an hour. The country plans to expand the fleet with an FDOT grant and app updates that limit cancellations and boarding delays.



A new Scout van ride service in Seminole County is proving so popular that long wait times are forcing some riders to cancel their trips, county officials say.

Cancellations are reportedly creating a ripple effect, slowing the system even further.

The backstory:

Scout vans, which replaced the Lynx bus service due to high costs and low ridership, operate like a rideshare service at discounted rates ranging from $4 to $14.

Vernon Prince, a regular rider, said wait times can stretch to an hour, particularly during rush periods.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"It’s a real slap in the face to Seminole County residents who depended on Lynx bus service," he said.

County spokesman Chris Patton said ridership has doubled monthly, with about 1,200 daily trips booked through the Scout app and by phone. Up to 300 of those trips are canceled before vans arrive, forcing the system to constantly reconfigure schedules.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Patton said new app updates limit riders to two cancellations per day and give a three-minute window to board once a van arrives. He said the county currently has 42 vans, with plans to expand through a Florida Department of Transportation grant this summer.