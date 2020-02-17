Foggy Tuesday morning commute

It's a foggy start to our Tuesday, with visibility dropping below one mile in many areas.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for Alachua county until 9:00 AM.

As of 5:00 AM, visibility dropped to a quarter of a mile in Orlando, Sanford, and Gainesville.

Plan to leave the house early to allow for extra time to safely reach your destination.

When driving in dense fog, reduce your speed, use your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.