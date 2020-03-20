First day of spring, feeling like summer

Happy Spring! Temperatures in Central Florida will once again top off in the upper 80s, with mostly sunny skies.

A ridge of high pressure over Florida will keep a cold front (and rain chance) well to our north.

Orlando will make it to 89 degrees, which is 10 degrees above-normal for this time of year.

The normal, or average high is 79 degrees, according to climate records.

The record temperature is 96 set back in 1921.

Advertisement

Dry conditions continue through the weekend, with just a slight chance (20%) of a few spotty showers on Sunday.

Expect temperatures near 90 degrees in Central Florida both Saturday and Sunday.

Be sure to download the FOX 35 Weather App to be the first to know weather conditions for your area.