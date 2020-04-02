Fire threat building as burn ban expands

The recent rainfall was just a drop in the bucket with making up for our huge rainfall deficit. The KDBI (drought index) update shows very dry conditions expanding north into Orange and Brevard counties.

With only 0.05 inches of rain expected during the next 7 days, we will find this drought map turning brighter shades of orange and red in the coming weeks. The dry season is now upon us and will continue for the next 7-9 weeks.

The driest counties are now Orange, Brevard, Seminole, Osceola, Polk and Citrus counties. The burn ban has now been extended into Orange county with Seminole county soon to come.