Finally feeling like fall in Central Florida
article
Orlando, Florida - The well-advertised cold front made it through Central Florida this morning, and temperatures behind the front are running about 10 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. The best way to measure a cold front's magnitude is the temperature drop, and these numbers are welcome after our record heat this week. Looking ahead, Sunday morning could be the coolest morning of the fall season, with lows in the 40s and 50s northwest of I-4.