Finally! Cool fronts coming to Central Florida!

Yes, yes, yes!! Looks like we've got some weather changes coming to Central Florida, specifically in terms of our temperatures. The month of October was just recorded as the hottest October ever in Orlando but, a cooldown is on the way as we head into the first days of November! A series of fronts will push into the Central Peninsula. The first front will arrive late tonight into Friday morning. This system will cool us into the upper 70s for highs Friday afternoon, plentiful clouds expected, no rain chance. Temps rise a bit into the low-mid 80s Saturday in advance of yet another approaching cool front, a few showers around Saturday afternoon and evening. This second system will finally pass through the region Saturday night delivering yet another shot of highs in the mid-upper 70s come Sunday. Enjoy the changes!