Cold front coming to Florida, temperatures to drop into the 50s

A weakening cold front will move southward across the Florida peninsula early next week, bringing a blast of cool and refreshing air.

Isolated to scattered showers will be possible as the front moves through Central Florida on Monday. Expect drier and cooler conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 80s on Monday, falling to the 70s through mid-week.

Overnight lows will be dropping to the 50s and 60s, with the coldest air expected on Wednesday morning.

