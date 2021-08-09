Development chances increase for system in Atlantic that could near Florida

article

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a system in the Atlantic that could move near or over Florida, forecast models show.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that there is a low-pressure system of showers and thunderstorms located about 100 miles east-northeast of Barbados. It continues to show signs of organization and is expected to develop more as environmental conditions remain conducive.

They said that the system is likely to become a tropical depression on Monday while moving west-northwest between 10 to 15 mph.

In addition, the NHC said that that the disturbance is expected to move through portions of the Lesser Antilles on Monday night. It will then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday, reaching Hispaniola by Wednesday. The latest forecast modeling shows the system moving near or over Florida.

"We definitely want you to stay aware of what’s happening as conditions change rapidly," FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said. "It could be closer to us here in Florida by maybe Friday into Saturday — late this week and into the weekend."

Formation chances reportedly stand at 80 percent over the next two to five days. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called ‘Fred.’

Earlier on Monday, the NHC was also tracking another system of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. However, it now has a zero percent chance of further development over the next two to five days.

The peak of hurricane season is still a few weeks away, so you can expect even more storms to develop in the near future.

Saharan dust is still visible across the Atlantic this week, but the coverage is not as high as earlier in the summer.

