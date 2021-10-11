Columbus Day Forecast: What the weather will be like in Central Florida

It will be a nice afternoon across Central Florida, with rain chances on the low end.

Expect highs in the mid-and-upper 80s, with overnight lows dropping in the 60s and 70s.

Winds will be light out of the northeast-east.

A slightly more stable airmass compared to Sunday will limit thunderstorm development.

Heavy downpours are possible as isolated showers move inland through the early evening, with activity winding down before sunset.

