Coldest air of the season arrives in Central Florida, dropping temperatures to the 30s and 40s

Temperatures are dropping as the coldest air of the season so far moves into Central Florida.

Winds from the north, northwest are funneling cold air into our region. Temperatures have already started to drop and Monday has actually already hit its high for the day, with it being in the low 70s shortly after midnight.

Central Florida will hover in the 50s and 60s throughout the day on Monday, even with the forecasted sunshine. A big drop is expected overnight into Tuesday. This is when temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s across the region.

"Expect lows to tumble down into the 30s in most locations, the exception will be in some of the beachfront communities," FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King said.

Patches of frost will be possible in the wind-protected areas of Alachua, Marion, northern Sumter, Inland Volusia, and northern Lake Counties.

Gusty winds are also expected at times.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King went on to say to "bundle up and please be careful with any fires or space heaters you use to keep warm."

Tuesday will be a cool day with lots of sunshine. This should last for several days, with it warming slightly back up towards the latter portion of the week.

