Cold Weather On The Way

Our next major cold front will sweep Central Florida Saturday morning! Expect some rain with this front and then the chill! Right now, it appears there will not be a freeze or frost with this front, but it will seriously drop the mercury.

The temperatures by Sunday morning will be in the upper 30's if you are NW of Orlando, with low 40's for the remainder of us. With chilly temps Sunday morning and a continued northwest wind, the afternoon highs on Sunday will struggle to hit 60.

The latest forecast models show only a band of rain showers with isolated storms possible. The enhanced area for storms will remain across the Florida panhandle and along the I-10 corridor. Most of us will pick up near 0.25 inch of rain when all clears out Saturday afternoon.

Expect temperatures on Saturday to warm into the low 70's, but then drop off quickly by late afternoon as the chilly air begins to spill in. Dig into your closet and find that jacket....you will need it into next week too!