Cold front to move through Central Florida, dropping temperatures

After a toasty run of weather for much of the week ahead, cooler changes are setting up just in time for the weekend.

A series of fronts will move through the area this week. Most of these fronts remain rather weak, producing a few showers and increasing clouds from time to time. Temperatures will remain hot with daily highs near 90 degrees.

The big shift will happen with the final front in the current series. This system will move into Florida by Friday and at that time the trend is cooler.

Drier air lurking over the mid-section of the country will gradually course closer to Florida. Friday's front should help shove some of this dry, pleasant air into the area.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts

Advertisement

While there might be an opportunity to see a few coastal showers over the weekend, the general outlook is one that features much drier air and a weather environment across Central Florida that will feel much more fall-like.

The cooler temperatures will arrive on Friday night into early Saturday morning. Temperatures in the 50s will be common over the northern parts of Central Florida, with 60s to the south.

While it's not really "sweater weather," it will feel good early in the day with highs rebounding to near 80 across over the afternoon on the weekend.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest on the weather.