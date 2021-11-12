Cold front on the way: Cooler temps expected this weekend

Central Florida is literally stuck in the middle, sandwiched between two fronts.

Clouds remained fairly thick on Friday as high temps reached the 80° mark at most locations.

The stronger of the two fronts will clear the region by Saturday night. This will open up the flood gates and allow a colder airmass to stream into Florida.

Do expect a few showers on Saturday as the front moves through. Clearing skies and beautiful weather can be expected by Sunday.

Temps will take a big drop for wake-up temps on Sunday, breezes will ignite out of the northwest.

The northwest airflow will continue pumping the area full of cool, dry air.

The lowest temps with the frontal passage will be experienced by Monday morning.

Much of next week looks really nice featuring bright sunshine and highs around the lower 70s.

Advertisement

Down the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App to have the latest forecast at your fingertips.