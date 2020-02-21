Central Florida wakes up to temperatures in the 30s, 40s on Saturday; 70s return on Sunday

A cold front is plowing through the state dropped temperatures in Central Florida down into the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Friday night brought chilly temperatures and strong wind gusts. A freeze warning was in effect for Alachua County (Gainesville) going into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high in the 60s. But good news for those who don't like the cold weather: we'll warm up into the 70s on Sunday.

On Monday and Tuesday, the 80s return! Keep an umbrella handy for Wednesday when rain chances increase.

