Back-to-School forecast: Seminole County students have a hot, humid, and wet first day back

Kids heading back to school will need to bring their rain gear, as the chance for storms is rising after 2 p.m.

It's the first day back to school in Seminole County and temperatures will soar to 94 degrees.

Across Central Florida, temperatures will climb to the low-to-mid 90s. However, it will feel much hotter. The "feels like" temperature or heat index will be around 103 degrees, when you factor in the humidity.

Expect a 60 percent coverage of showers and storms, especially after 2 p.m.

Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 5 mph.

Expect showers and storms to wind down by 8:00 p.m. Temperatures will also drop to the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies.

