Two tropical waves moving through Atlantic could develop into named storms

FOX 35 is tracking two areas in the Atlantic for potential development.

The first tropical wave is an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorm activity east of the Windward Islands. It has a 50 percent chance of development over the next five days.

The second tropical wave is further east, closer to Africa. It has a 60 percent chance of development over the next five days.

The next named storms will be called Laura and Marco.

