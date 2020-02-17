Another temp spike before a cooler weekend

article

Looks like another surge in our local temps so, if you love a mid-February warm-up, the next couple of days will be for you! While it won't be a hot day, a combination of highs in the low-80s inland coupled with a tropical atmosphere will make things feel quite toasty as we head into this President's Day afternoon.

If you have beach plans on this Holiday, do know that coastal temps will trend cooler with highs hitting the mid-70s at most beach front locales. A developing light Easterly seabreeze will keep the temps a bit cooler, skies in the coastal areas will feature times of thicker cloud cover.

Temperatures will remain elevated through mid-week as much of the region receives a Southerly breeze in advance of a stronger, late week cold front. In fact, by tomorrow, highs take another jump into the mid-upper 80s and could prove to be record breaking in some communities.



Latest model forecasts bring the next potent cold front into Florida by Thursday-Thursday night. Clouds will increase yet again and rain chances will rise to about 40% during this time. Behind the departing system Friday, highs are much, much cooler. Looks like low-mid 60s Friday afternoon with stronger Northerly breezes. Something to certainly keep an eye on as we approach the weekend!