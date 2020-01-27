Another Cold Front

With our latest cold front moving through this evening, it looks like temps will drop off once again. Expect plenty of dry air to flow into Central Florida late tonight which will clear the clouds and drop the mercury.

This will be a temporary cool-down as we have another mini-system on the way for Wednesday night. This next system will pull the warm back into the area on Wednesday prior to the our next chance for rain. Expect a few scattered showers to move through beginning late evening Wednesday with clearing skies by Thursday morning. This wave of showers should produce less than 1/4 inch of rain for most of us.