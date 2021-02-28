Allergies acting up? The pollen count in Central Florida is high

Achoo!

You might have noticed your allergies acting up recently. That is due to an increased pollen count. This weekend, in particular, the pollen count has been high.

You can expect more of the same over the next several days.

The most common pollen right now are grasses, juniper, and oak.

Keep your tissues and allergy medicine handy over the next several days.

The FOX 35 Weather Team will continue to track your pollen conditions.