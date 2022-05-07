Florida Forecast: Stormy morning possible, with clearer skies ahead

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?



Today’s forecast high: 90 degrees

Tonight’s forecast low: 70 degrees

Main weather concerns: Showers and storms moved across the Florida peninsula early this morning. Most of the active weather has either pushed off shore, or to our south. There is a chance for isolated storms to pop up by late morning/ early afternoon. In those storms there could be heavy rain and lightning. By this afternoon, skies will be clearing with highs soaring to the upper-80s/ low-90s! It will also be windy with winds out of the west at 15-20 mph.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

It will be another hot day at the theme parks. Visitors are reminded that with the high heat, take breaks in the A/C, stay well hydrated and apply a good quality sunscreen to protect your skin.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

It is a windy day at the beach. Winds will be out of the west at 15-25 mph. Afternoon highs will be in the upper-80s with mostly sunny skies. Surf is 2-3 feet with a moderate risk for rip currents. As always, don't forget your sunscreen and stay well hydrated, you'll need it today!

LOOKING AHEAD: As the rain clears today, expect a great Mother's Day here in Central Florida. Highs will remain warm but, rain chances dry up until mid-week next week. Low pressure will lurk near Florida over the Atlantic during that time so breeze and rain chances look to be on the rise longer term, stay tuned!