Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida

Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well.

The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in Winter Park. But there’s nothing wintery about the place. In fact, you can wear shorts while you learn to master downhill snow skiing on a state-of-the-art endless slope made of white artificial turf.

Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned pro, the unique spinning slope provides you with the same disciplines as on-hill skiing and snowboarding within a controlled and safe environment for learning or practicing. The ramp can be height adjusted for beginner slopes ("Green Circles"), intermediate slopes ("Blue Squares"), advanced slopes ("Black Diamonds"), and even expert terrain ("Double Black Diamonds").

You are allowed to use your own boots and helmet, but you must use the skis provided by the staff. If you have no equipment at all, that’s ok too. WinterClub has all the gear you need, and it’s included in the price of a session.

WinterClub at 2950 Aloma Avenue in Winter Park is open 7 days a week, 11AM until 9PM. Hour long sessions start at $69/pp. Reservations are required. Make them at WinterClubSki.com.