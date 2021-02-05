Win $1K on Creighton/Marquette with FOX Super 6

article

In this year that feels endless, a meeting back in mid-December feels like it was forever ago.



On Dec. 14, Marquette went into Omaha and stunned Creighton by an 89-84 margin thanks to a stellar performance from D.J. Carton, who scored 20 points and dished off five assists.



Since that night, Creighton has gone 9-3 and rose to No. 15 in the country- a ranking that has them easily in the early projections for the NCAA Tournament. On the other hand, Marquette has gone 4-7 with two postponed games and a daunting five game road trip looming before the Big East tournament.



That's why Saturday is a must-win game for Marquette when Creighton arrives at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee (5 p.m. ET, FOX).



Here’s the questions and how to look at it.



Which team will score the last point of the first half?

Creighton or Marquette

Creighton has outscored its opposition by a 704-609 margin in the first half in 18 games this season. In its 18 games, Marquette has outscored opponents by a 595-562 margin.



How many total 3 pointers will be made by both teams?

0-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-18, 19-20 and 21+

Marquette has not been good at preventing teams from launching uncontested threes. While the Warriors hit 7.1 3-pointers a game, they allow 8.2. Creighton could take serious advantage of that- the Bluejays make 9.9 3-pointers while allowing opponents to hit 7.7 per contest.



How many points will the top scorer for Creighton have?

0-14, 15-17, 18-20, 21-23, 24-26 and 27+

Denzel Mahoney is one of five Bluejays averaging in double figures, leading the way with a 15.6 points per game average overall. Marcus Zegarowski (14.9), Damien Jefferson (12.2), Christian Bishop (11.2) and Mitchell Ballock (10.3) are the other four Creighton players in double figures.



How many points will the top scorer for Marquette have?

0-14, 15-17, 18-20, 21-23, 24-26 and 27+

Dawson Garcia is the leading scorer, averaging 12.7 points a game. Koby McEwen I (12.6) and Carton (12.5) are close behind with Jamal Cain (10.1) rounding out the double figure scorers.



How many total points will be scored in the game?

Less than 125, 125-135, 136-140, 141-145, 146-150 and 151+

Marquette tends to play games in the midrange of those options, with the last game over 151 points was a loss at Villanova. They are averaging 71.7 points scored and allowing 69.8 points. On the other hand, Creighton’s ability to hit the 3-pointer allows for higher scoring numbers. The Bluejays have averaged 78.2 points a game and allowed 72.



Who wins: Creighton or Marquette

Creighton has a sense of urgency after losing a home game to Georgetown earlier in the week that puts their Top 25 spot in jeopardy. The problem, however, is Marquette has been so poor since that win in Omaha that they need to make a serious move just to be in tournament consideration.



