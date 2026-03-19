TSA family in Orlando facing 'financial catastrophe' amid government shutdown

The Brief The Richards family works for TSA Orlando; together, they are facing a $20,000 loss in net pay as the shutdown continues. After 21 years of service, Richard Richards is retiring and his wife is resigning this month, citing the recurring "nightmare" of working without a paycheck. The Department of Homeland Security reports nearly 366 TSA officers have left the force as of yesterday while the shutdown enters a critical stage.



For Richard Richards and his wife Julie, the Transportation Security Administration has been a family business for over two decades.

However, as the federal government shutdown continues to freeze paychecks, the veteran officer says the math simply no longer adds up.

The backstory:

The Richards family represents a unique and staggering look at the financial toll on federal employees. Richard and Julie both work for TSA Orlando, as do their son and daughter-in-law. With the next pay period approaching without a vote in Congress, the family is bracing for a massive hit to their collective household income.

"It appears now, without a vote in Congress, really soon, that we will miss the next paycheck," Richard said. "For us, that means $10,000 missed pay."

When accounting for the younger generation of the family, that number doubles. The four of them are currently staring at a $20,000 hole in their bank accounts—money Richard says is "net pay" used to pay bills and support his three grandchildren.

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The financial strain has pushed the couple to a breaking point. Richard, a Navy veteran who joined the TSA a year after his military retirement, announced that both he and Julie will be leaving the agency by March 31. While Richard is officially retiring, Julie is choosing to resign before reaching retirement age, a move that will cost her a portion of her hard-earned benefits.

"With these shutdowns, we're ready to go," Richard said.

What they're saying:

Despite the lack of pay, Richard emphasizes that he and his family have continued to show up for their shifts to keep the airport running. However, he warns that there is a limit to how long patriotism can fund a gas tank.

"When we get to that breaking point, and we can't afford $4 a gallon of gas, can't afford to put food on the table for our children... then you have family members that aren't able to help you or anyone else," Richard said.

What's next:

The Richards family is among a growing wave of departures. According to the Department of Homeland Security, nearly 366 TSA officers have left the force as of yesterday.

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For Richard, the struggle wouldn't end on his last day of work. Because of the administrative backlog caused by the shutdown, he expects it could take four months or more before his retirement benefits actually begin to hit his bank account.

If Congress remains in a stalemate through next Friday, the shutdown could extend another 60 days as lawmakers head into their scheduled Easter recess.