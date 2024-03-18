UCF to host familiar rival USF in NIT tournament at home on Tuesday

The War on I-4 is back!

The No. 4 seeded UCF men's basketball team is set to host former rival USF at Addition Financial Arena on Tuesday night in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). The bracket was announced Sunday night.

This marks the Knights' fourth appearance in the NIT, and third under head coach Johnny Dawkins.

UCF's NIT bid comes after a Big 12 Championship first-round win over Oklahoma State, 77-62, and a second-round loss to BYU, 87-73.

UCF finished the regular season 17-15, its first in the Big 12 Conference. South Florida (24-7) fell to UAB in the American Athletic Conference Championship semifinals over the weekend.

UCF and USF will meet for the 49th time on Tuesday night in a continuation of the "War on I-4" series, an in-state rivalry between the two teams. That rivalry has since fizzled out due to conference realignment. Last season, the Bulls defeated the Knights twice. The overall series between both men's basketball teams leans in favor of the Bulls, too (27-21).

The winner of Tuesday night's first-round matchup will play the winner of No. 1 seeded Villanova (18-15) and VCU (22-13) in the second round on March 23-24.

Tip is set for 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Tickets went on sale to the general public late Sunday night, and more tickets might be released Monday afternoon after season ticket holders claim their spots, the university said.

