Tiger Woods and Nike part ways, ending more than 27-year partnership

Tiger Woods confirmed that he is ending his long business relationship with Nike after over 27 years.

The superstar golfer made the announcement on his official page on the X, formerly Twitter, and thanked Nike co-founder Phil Knight, writing:

"Over 27 years ago I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA."

Nike shared its own message on what Woods meant to the brand in an Instagram post.

"Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful."

Nike signed the 15-time major champion when he was 20 years old in 1996. Woods amassed his 82 PGA Tour titles, and major championship wins while he wore the trademark swoosh apparel. In December 2023, Golf Monthly reported that rumors were swirling that Woods was leaving Nike at the start of 2024.

The five-time Masters champion has earned $1.7 billion in endorsements, winnings and other income. According to the PGA , Woods has made over $120 million in prize money on tour with his 72 victories, tied for the most all-time. Fifteen of those wins have come in majors, second only to Jack Nicklaus' 18.

Last year, the 48-year-old turned down an offer to join LIV Golf for what was reportedly close to a 10-figure deal, FOX Business reported.

