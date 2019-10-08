Thursday Night Football on FOX: Giants at Patriots

Three words: The Helmet Catch. History is made when the New England Patriots face the New York Giants. You’re going to want to be on your couch for Thursday Night Football on FOX this week.

HAVE THE GIANTS FOUND THEIR FRANCHISE QB?

That question gets put to the test when Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones faces the GOAT, Tom Brady, under the lights in New England.

IS THIS BILL BELICHICK’S BEST TEAM?

There have been some great Patriots teams. Remember that David Tyree helmet catch? It spoiled a perfect 16-0 regular season for the Pats. This year’s Patriots are undefeated, backed by a dominant defense that has held opponents to 3, 0, 17, 10 and 7 points through Week 5.

Speaking of great Patriots teams…

REMEMBER BRADY TO RANDY MOSS?

Nope, that wasn’t a fantasy football roster. Two of the best to ever play their positions had a record-breaking connection in 2007, when Brady connected with Moss for his 50th touchdown of the season…against the New York Giants.

GAME TIME

Thursday Night Football kicks off at 8:20 PM ET on FOX from Gillette Stadium, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, reporters Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink on the sidelines and FOX NFL rules expert Mike Pereira joining with his officiating analysis and rules explanations throughout the game.

Pregame coverage starts at 7:30 PM ET on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video, with three-time Super Bowl champion and new FOX Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski making his debut on FOX NFL Thursday.