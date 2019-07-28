Switching sides: Jays trade Sogard across diamond to Rays

article

The Toronto Blue Jays traded veteran utilityman Eric Sogard across the diamond Sunday, sending him to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Toronto is expected to receive a minor leaguer for the 33-year-old Sogard, who is having a career season.

Sogard was due to start in right field against Rays right-hander Yonny Chirinos, but was scratched shortly before first pitch and replaced by Billy McKinney.

The trade was confirmed while the Blue Jays batted in the second inning, although Sogard remained in Toronto's dugout while the Rays reviewed his medical files. He later exchanged hugs and handshakes with teammates on the bench heading to the clubhouse.

Sogard is batting .300 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in 73 games. He began the year with 11 career homers in 584 games over eight seasons with Oakland and Milwaukee.

The Rays place a high value on versatility, and Sogard provides that. He can play second, third, shortstop and both corner outfield positions.

Tampa Bay began the day a half-game behind Boston and Oakland for the second AL wild-card spot.

Advertisement

The Rays also traded right-hander Ian Gibaut to Texas for a player to be named or cash. The 25-year-old Gibaut made his major league debut on July 12, giving up two runs in two innings in his only game for Tampa Bay.

Gibaut was designated for assignment by the Rays on July 23. He was optioned to Triple-A by Texas and lefty Jesse Biddle was transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list with shoulder fatigue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.