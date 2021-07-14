Suns vs. Bucks Game 4: Win $1,000 for free with FOX Super 6

The Deer District had its party on Sunday night and the Milwaukee Bucks were able to find a way to make this NBA Finals compelling television.

But the tough work really gets going now for Giannis Antetokounmpo , Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton . The Bucks have to find a way to overcome what appeared to be a serious talent gap between them and the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns .

The fundamentals of the series, however, could change in Game 4. If Milwaukee wins, they tie the series at 2-2 and carry a ton of momentum back to Arizona for Saturday’s Game 5. If the Suns win, it would be difficult to imagine this series returning to Wisconsin next week for Game 6.

And with FOX Super 6, you can win $1,000 on Wednesday night’s action. Just answer all six questions and you can win the grand prize. Playing is simple, fun and free by downloading the FOX Super 6 app for your phone or mobile device.

Here are the six questions for Wednesday night.

At the end of the first quarter, which team will be winning and by how much?

The options: Suns by 1-3, Suns by 4-6, Suns by 7 or more, Bucks by 1-3, Bucks by 4 or more, or Tie

In Game 3, the Suns actually jumped out to the early 28-25 lead after one before Milwaukee pulled away with a huge second-quarter outburst of 35-17. Game 4 should be interesting because the Bucks need a good early start to keep their momentum going. Phoenix has been willing to trade punches early in all of these games through the playoffs – this may work to their advantage.

How many points will Giannis Antetokounmpo score in the game?

The options: 31 or fewer, 32-33, 34-35, 36-37, 38-39, 40+

Antetokounmpo was nothing but remarkable in both Games 2 and 3, averaging 41.5 points. There isn’t a real good way for Phoenix to match up against him, so he could have another big night.

How many combined rebounds will Giannis Antetokounmpo and Deandre Ayton have?

The options: 21 or fewer, 22-23, 24-25, 26-27, 28-29, 30+

Giannis had 13 boards in Game 3, including four on the offensive glass that felt huge for Milwaukee’s surge. Ayton had nine, and if Phoenix is going to head home with a shot to wrap things up in Game 5, they need more from him.

How many 3-pointers will Devin Booker attempt?

The options: 0-5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10+

It’s been a weird series for Booker from beyond the arc. In Games 1 and 3, Booker was a combined 2-for-15. In Game 2, he went 7-for-12 from three. One of the things that may need to be focused on is Booker’s attempts in the first quarter – if he shoots well early, expect him to just stay out at the arc. The Bucks may make that extremely difficult.

How many combined assists will Jrue Holiday and Chris Paul have?

The options: 14 or fewer, 15-16, 17-18, 19-20, 21-22 and 23+

This has been a tremendous series for guard play. Holiday and Paul each had nine assists in Game 3 and the ball movement all around in this series has been incredible to watch. Expect that to continue with high assist numbers for both.

Which team will win and by how much?

The options: Bucks by 1-3, Bucks by 4-6, Bucks by 7 or more; Suns by 1-3, Suns by 4-6, Suns by 7 or more

Milwaukee made this a series and did exactly what most quality teams do in the finals – win Game 3 and the first game on its home court in resounding fashion. That being said, the extra day off likely will help the Suns get a better game plan together and more of a feel on how to handle its Giannis problem. Phoenix wins this one as in a squeaker and sets up a potential clincher in the desert on Saturday night.

