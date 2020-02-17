Ryan Newman transported to hospital after final-lap crash at Daytona 500; condition unknown

article

Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the third time when he beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line in the second-closest finish in race history.

However, the post-race scene this year was somewhat subdued out of concern for Ryan Newman, who was wrecked as the leader and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames.

Newman, driver of the No. 6 Koch Industries Ford, and Corey LaJoie, driver of the No. 32 RagingBull.com Ford collided during the last lap of the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, and Corey LaJoie, driver of the #32 RagingBull.com Ford, crash during the last lap of the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Spe Expand

As Newman went door-to-door with Blaney for the finish — the 0.014 margin of victory was the second closest in race history — Newman took a wild ride along the track when he crashed trying to hold onto the lead.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, flips over as he crashes during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Expand

Advertisement

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 12: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, speaks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Fl Expand

Newman had surged into the lead on the final lap when Blaney’s bumper caught the back of his Ford and sent Newman hard right into the wall. His car flipped, rolled, was hit on the driver’s side by another car, and finally skidded across the finish line.

Newman reportedly was extracted from his car and taken directly to a local hospital by ambulance. Authorities at Halifax Health Medical Center would neither confirm nor deny that Newman was being treated at the Level II Trauma Center which serves Volusia County.

Safety workers rolled Newman’s car back onto its wheels before he was removed. It took several minutes for his car to be rolled back onto its wheels.

“I think we take for granted sometimes how safe the cars are and number one, we are praying for Ryan,” Hamlin said.

Runner-up Blaney said the way the final lap shook out, with Newman surging ahead of Hamlin, that Blaney locked in behind Newman in a move of brand alliance for Ford.

“We pushed Newman there to the lead and then we got a push from the 11... I was committed to just pushing him to the win and having a Ford win it and got the bumpers hooked up wrong. It looked bad,” he said.

Hamlin is the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995. He joined six Hall of Fame drivers as winners of three or more Daytona 500s. He tied Dale Jarrett — who gave JGR its first Daytona 500 win in 1993 — Jeff Gordon and Bobby Allison. Hamlin trails Cale Yarborough’s four wins and the record seven by Richard Petty.

This victory came after just the second rain postponement in 62 years, a visit from President Donald Trump, a pair of red flag stoppages and two overtimes. As he went door-to-door with Ryan Blaney for the finish — the 0.014 margin of victory was the second closest in race history.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.